Summit Global Investments Sells 6,320 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,357,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,416 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,942,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after acquiring an additional 792,333 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

