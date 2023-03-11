Summit Global Investments Sells 1,644 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 80.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $657,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,280,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

