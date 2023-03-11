Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 4,300 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.