Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

OSBC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $664.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

