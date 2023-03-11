Summit Global Investments Purchases 450 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AAON were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $90.48 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.