Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $32.15 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

