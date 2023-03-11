Summit Global Investments Invests $628,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Meritage Homes Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.
Featured Stories
