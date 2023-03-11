Summit Global Investments Has $355,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Andersons were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,435,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

