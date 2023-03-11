Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.12% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $30,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,781. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

