Summit Financial LLC Reduces Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $31.66 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains



Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

