Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $338.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

