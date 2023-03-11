Summit Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP opened at $301.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

