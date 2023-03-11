Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,801,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

