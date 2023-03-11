Summit Financial LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
