Summit Financial LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 27,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

