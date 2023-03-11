Summit Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $347.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.18 and its 200 day moving average is $339.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.