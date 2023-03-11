Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $219.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

