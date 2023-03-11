Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USHY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USHY stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.