Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $676,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

