Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,164 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Shares of CB stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

