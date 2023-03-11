Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0736 on Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Suku has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.