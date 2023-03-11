Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Subsea 7 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $12.92 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
