Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Subaru Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. Subaru has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Subaru
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.
