Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Subaru Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. Subaru has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Get Subaru alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

About Subaru

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.