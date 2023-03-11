STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 275 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. STV Group has a 1-year low of GBX 235 ($2.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.23).

STV Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. STV Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STV Group

About STV Group

In related news, insider Aki Mandhar bought 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($11,691.75). 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

