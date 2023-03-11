StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.80. 115,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,834. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

