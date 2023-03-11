Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 197,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 92,133 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $19.98.
SRI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Stoneridge Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $8,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stoneridge by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
