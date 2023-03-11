Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TEQI stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

