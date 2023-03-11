Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify



Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.



