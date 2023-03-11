Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 806 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $84.26 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.