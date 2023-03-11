Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Waste Management by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

