Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock worth $578,961,943 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.