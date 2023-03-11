Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

