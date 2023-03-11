Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.3% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 491,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 295,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 92.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

