Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Telesat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 208.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Telesat Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.