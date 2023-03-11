Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 241,066 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 380,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 153,252 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $6,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $3,357,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

