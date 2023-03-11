Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of PANL stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

