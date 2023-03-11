Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PAC opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.