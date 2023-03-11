Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

