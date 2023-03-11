Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

