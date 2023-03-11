Stokes Family Office LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,646,000 after buying an additional 755,858 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

