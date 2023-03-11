Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 8,160 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.