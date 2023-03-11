Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.