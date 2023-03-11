StockNews.com Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to “Buy”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

