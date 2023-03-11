StockNews.com Upgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to “Buy”

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 million, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.
Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.