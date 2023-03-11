StockNews.com Upgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $363.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,207 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

