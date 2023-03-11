StockNews.com Lowers PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.08 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 424,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

