StockNews.com Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Eaton Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

