StockNews.com Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Five Below stock opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.28.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

