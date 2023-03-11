StockNews.com Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.94.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. Centene has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.