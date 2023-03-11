StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Spirit Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
