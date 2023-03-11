StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

