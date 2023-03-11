StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 89.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

